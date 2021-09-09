Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.66 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Hanesbrands worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of HBI opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

