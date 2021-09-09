Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.68 Million Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,262 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $150.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.55. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $191.13.

