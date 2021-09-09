Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.90 Million Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.78% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 504.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 63,259 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 598.4% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 168,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 144,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after buying an additional 799,801 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 20,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period.

Shares of EWW opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $51.49.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

