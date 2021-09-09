Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.90 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of AptarGroup worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in AptarGroup by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE:ATR opened at $130.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.17.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.