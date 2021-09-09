Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.90 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,901 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.54 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

