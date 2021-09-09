Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of EMCOR Group worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $119.67 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.61.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

