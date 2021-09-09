Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 500.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD stock opened at $81.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.