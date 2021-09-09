Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vail Resorts worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $2,186,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $1,214,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $292.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.10. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.46 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

