Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 242.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,075 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWOB. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after buying an additional 53,777 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.09. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

