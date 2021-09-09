Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $6,825,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 187.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $10,752,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

