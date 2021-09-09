Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $8.29 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 169,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Shares of VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

