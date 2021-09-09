Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94,121 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of CDK Global worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.37. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

