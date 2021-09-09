Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,882 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,092 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,140,000 after acquiring an additional 482,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12,749.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 702.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after buying an additional 266,518 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOGI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Logitech International stock opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $67.88 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.36.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

