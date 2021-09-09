Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,511 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,567 shares of company stock valued at $628,562. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $177.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $184.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

