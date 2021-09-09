Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,830 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $2,093,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $1,187,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 493.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 1,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $60.01 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

