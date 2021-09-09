Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,043 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of First Trust Water ETF worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 7,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $91.08 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $92.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.92.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.