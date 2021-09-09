Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 45,878 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,878 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Sabre worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Sabre by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 238,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sabre by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Sabre by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 159,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The business had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

