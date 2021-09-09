Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 742 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,525 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $135.00 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $130.55 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.16 and a 200-day moving average of $166.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

