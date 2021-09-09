Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Core Laboratories worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 384.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 93,327 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

CLB stock opened at $26.95 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

