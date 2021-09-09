Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 5.14% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period.

Shares of JPSE stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $45.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31.

