Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,871 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 94.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 47,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 45.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

QQQE opened at $87.11 on Thursday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.