Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 281,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 30.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 10.4% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 43.4% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $30.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20.

