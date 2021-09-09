Enzyme Finance Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00060812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00174851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00044404 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

