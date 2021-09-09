Enzyme One Day Volume Reaches $33.62 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for approximately $109.79 or 0.00234963 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Enzyme has a market cap of $196.83 million and $33.62 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00061678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00171636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045280 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

