EOS (EOS) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. EOS has a total market cap of $4.64 billion and approximately $2.16 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.85 or 0.00010322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,033,709,692 coins and its circulating supply is 957,625,946 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.