EOSDT Hits Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.62 million and $1,953.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00064704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00130665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00189737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.56 or 0.07338297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,180.65 or 0.99714912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.94 or 0.00844124 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.