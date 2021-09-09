Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPOKY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Pareto Securities downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

