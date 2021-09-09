Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,171 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Equitable worth $21,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,877,000 after buying an additional 701,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,310 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,404,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,331,000 after purchasing an additional 351,283 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 15,007.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 27,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.