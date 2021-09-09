Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Horizon Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Horizon in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

FHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

FHN stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211,541 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 3,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,202 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in First Horizon by 1,086.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $33,045,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

