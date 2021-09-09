Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Denison Mines Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Denison Mines in a report released on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.10 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DML. TD Securities raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.11.

Denison Mines stock opened at C$1.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -65.71. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 14,550 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$26,190.00. Insiders sold a total of 214,550 shares of company stock valued at $341,190 over the last three months.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

