Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September, 9th (AXTA, BZZUY, CCHGY, CSCO, DVN, ES, GRWXF, HENKY, KDMN, PACW)

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $59.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Mizuho currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $9.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $163.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $181.00.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $309.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $331.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $213.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $244.00.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

