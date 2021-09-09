Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September, 9th (ALGS, APEN, ARVN, BIP, BLDE, CFRX, CRC, CRRFY, DEN, ENTA)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, September 9th:

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS). They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN). MKM Partners issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA). SVB Leerink LLC issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF). HSBC Holdings plc issued a reduce rating on the stock.

Truist started coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY). Truist issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN). They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB). HSBC Holdings plc issued a hold rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID). The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL). They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV). They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN). They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH). They issued a market perform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

