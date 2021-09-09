Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 9th (CNC, DITHF, DLHC, DM, DNMR, DNN, DVDCF, EJTTF, ENQUF, ESQ)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 9th:

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR). Needham & Company LLC issued a hold rating on the stock.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

