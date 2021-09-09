Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) & DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Head-To-Head Review

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DT Midstream and Equitrans Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 0 2 4 0 2.67 Equitrans Midstream 3 2 1 0 1.67

DT Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $50.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.54%. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus price target of $9.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.78%. Given DT Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Equitrans Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares DT Midstream and Equitrans Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A Equitrans Midstream 28.14% 12.76% 3.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DT Midstream and Equitrans Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $754.00 million 5.90 $312.00 million N/A N/A Equitrans Midstream $1.51 billion 2.65 $423.13 million $1.29 7.17

Equitrans Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than DT Midstream.

Summary

Equitrans Midstream beats DT Midstream on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water. The Gathering segments includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment includes EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system. The Water segment consists of EQM’s water pipelines, impoundment facilities, pumping stations, take point facilities and measurement facilities. Equitrans Midstream was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

