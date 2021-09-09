ESBC Market Cap Hits $1.10 Million (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $56,346.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ESBC has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,112,670 coins and its circulating supply is 29,833,336 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars.

