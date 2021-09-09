ETFMG 2x Daily Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJXL) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of ETFMG 2x Daily Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJXL) fell 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.33. 1,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.60.

