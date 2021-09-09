ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) Shares Up 1.6%

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66. 759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65.

