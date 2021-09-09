Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0015

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $286,496.70 and approximately $9,020.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.69 or 0.07442074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00127375 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,897,945 coins and its circulating supply is 185,868,532 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.