EtherGem (EGEM) Tops One Day Volume of $1,413.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. EtherGem has a market cap of $234,000.53 and $1,413.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00061665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00171365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00045263 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

