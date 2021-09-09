Ethverse Hits Market Cap of $599,790.69 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a market cap of $599,790.69 and $26,818.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.51 or 0.00676734 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001577 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.25 or 0.01218825 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,063,355 coins and its circulating supply is 7,973,181 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

