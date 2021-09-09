Everex (EVX) Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $12.62 million and approximately $265,928.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00061195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00165067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044130 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (EVX) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

