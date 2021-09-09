Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.50

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$44.50 and last traded at C$44.39, with a volume of 20619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.03.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 30.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.27%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

