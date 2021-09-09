Exeedme (XED) Hits Market Cap of $35.61 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001193 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Exeedme has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $35.61 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00063739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00130917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00190389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,438.92 or 1.00135625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.67 or 0.07145213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.38 or 0.00820213 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.