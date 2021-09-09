Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Jonathan L. Dolgen Sells 4,000 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $146.74. 1,964,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Gordon Haskett lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Expedia Group by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.