Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Jonathan L. Dolgen Sells 4,000 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of EXPE stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $146.74. 1,964,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $187.93.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Gordon Haskett lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.
Expedia Group Company Profile
Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.
Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.