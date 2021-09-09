Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Extra Space Storage posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $192.40 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $194.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.27 and its 200-day moving average is $154.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

