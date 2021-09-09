Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Extra Space Storage posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $192.40 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $194.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.27 and its 200-day moving average is $154.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.