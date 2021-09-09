extraDNA Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $667,099.62 and approximately $217,522.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 34% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,240.79 or 1.00029649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.87 or 0.00880148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.60 or 0.00431786 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00311818 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00073048 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000955 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

