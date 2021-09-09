Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 902,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,403,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

