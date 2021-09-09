Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.59

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.59 and last traded at $106.59, with a volume of 272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,268 shares of company stock worth $6,093,231 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $20,478,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 29.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after purchasing an additional 212,648 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 49.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,425,000 after acquiring an additional 182,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.