Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Cut by Unison Asset Management LLC

Unison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 5.9% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total value of $25,556,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,661,190 shares of company stock worth $943,399,059 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.48.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $378.69. 310,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,469,527. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.24.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

