Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the lowest is $2.38. Fair Isaac posted earnings per share of $3.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $12.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $15.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.29.

FICO stock opened at $462.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $491.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.97.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,031,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after buying an additional 319,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after buying an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,591,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

